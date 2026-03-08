SANDAKAN, March 8 — A Sandakan Municipal Council (MPS) enforcement officer was injured after he was assaulted by a group of men believed to be contraband cigarette sellers while conducting a patrol at the Batu 8 market here on Friday.

Sandakan district police chief ACP George Abd Rakman said the incident occurred at about 2.30pm after the officer reprimanded a man suspected of selling untaxed cigarettes openly in the area.

“A quarrel broke out and the victim was assaulted by several unidentified individuals, resulting in bruises on his body,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Following the incident, he said police have launched an investigation and identified several individuals believed to be involved, with one person arrested so far.

“The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions, Section 332 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty, and Section 147 of the same code for rioting,” he said.

Earlier, a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, MPS president Walter Kenson said the council would give its full cooperation to ensure those who injured the MPS enforcement officer are brought to justice.

“Their violent action against our enforcement officer at Batu 8, Sibuga Jaya, Sandakan, yesterday is unacceptable and we will not tolerate such actions.

“We would like to remind the public that selling contrand cigarettes is an offence and strict action will be taken,” he added.

Walter said MPS would continue to work with other enforcement agencies to curb the illegal activity. — Bernama