KUCHING, March 8 — Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS)’s plan to contest several seats in the next Sarawak state election, including Beting Maro, should take into account fairness and balanced representation among the state’s diverse communities, said Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women’s Wing vice chief, said fairness must be considered in any discussion on electoral contests in Sarawak, given the state’s vast size and multi-ethnic composition.

“It would be good if it is even and fair. That is what I can say — fairness must be given to the constituencies because we have a very large state and must take into account the many ethnic groups and communities in Sarawak,” she told reporters after attending the ‘Program Shopping Raya Pekema Sarawak Bersama Anak-anak Asnaf dan Anak Yatim’ at a shopping mall here on Sunday.

Nancy was responding to questions on reports that Sarawak PAS has expressed interest in contesting several seats in the upcoming state election, including Beting Maro, and whether she had any views on PAS potentially contesting constituencies currently held by PBB.

She said the matter would be better addressed by PBB’s top leadership, as she did not have detailed information on PAS’ plans.

“The best people to answer this are still the PBB top leaders because I do not have much information about it,” she said.

Nancy also recalled that the late former chief minister Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud had emphasised the importance of balanced representation when allocating seats.

“When you distribute the seats, make sure everyone is represented equally. The same goes for the Malays, Iban and Bidayuh. Even within the Bidayuh community, there are groups such as Selako and others.

“What is important is ensuring that constituencies represent all communities. The Chinese community is the same because everyone needs representation,” she said.

Given Sarawak’s size — nearly comparable to Peninsular Malaysia — she stressed that fairness in representation is essential to ensure all communities are included in the political process.

According to reports, Sarawak PAS plans to contest at least four seats in the upcoming state election, including Beting Maro.

Its state commissioner Arifiriazul Paijo previously contested the seat in the 2021 state election but lost to Razaili Gapor of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) by 1,711 votes.

PAS currently holds no seats in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly. In the 2021 election, the party contested only Beting Maro, while GPS secured 76 of the 82 seats in a landslide victory.

On Sarawak’s requests to the federal government, Nancy said the state is not asking for more than it rightfully deserves.

“We are not here to ask for too much. Some comments suggest that Sarawak is asking for more than it should. That is not the case.

“Sarawak is only asking for what we are entitled to, to facilitate administrative matters and to help the people. We have every right to make these requests so that they can be considered in a fair and just manner,” she said. — The Borneo Post