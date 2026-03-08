KUANTAN, March 8 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has issued 532 on-the-spot compounds involving various offences amounting to more than RM143,000 throughout the Ops Pantau operation up to Friday.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Fuziah Salleh said among the offences compounded were failure to display price tags, selling counterfeit goods as well as using weighing and measuring instruments that had not been verified.

“Through the operation, we have received 892 complaints and carried out 36,510 inspections, including at grocery shops, Ramadan bazaars and supermarkets,” she told reporters after inspecting the Mahkota Square Ramadan Bazaar here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said that through Ops Pantau at Ramadan bazaars, only eight cases had been recorded, including in Penang, Terengganu and Sarawak.

Ops Pantau 2026 is being implemented from February 19 until March 20 as a proactive government measure to monitor the supply and prices of goods throughout Ramadan and ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

In the meantime, she said Pahang has seven Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar (BRR) locations, namely at Mahkota Square here, Bandar Bera, Bandar Jerantut, Mempaga (Bentong), Muadzam Shah (Rompin), Bandar Raub and Bukit Semantan (Temerloh).

At all BRR locations, traders offer a variety of food priced at RM5 and below as additional menu options to ensure that low-income groups are able to obtain balanced and affordable dishes for breaking fast.

Commenting on the rise in prices of goods following the crisis in the Middle East, she said monitoring conducted so far has found no unusual price increases.

According to her, the ministry has also not received any complaints regarding the matter.

“So far there have been no complaints and if there are (price increases), lodge a complaint and we will go to the ground as soon as possible to investigate,” she said. — Bernama