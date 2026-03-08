MACHANG, March 8 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) will deploy high-specification drones to monitor road users in Kelantan during this year’s Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the drones are capable of recording and storing videos and images from long distances to identify individuals committing traffic offences.

He said RTD personnel have undergone training and possess valid licences to operate the drones and the move is being implemented in Kelantan first before being expanded to other states.

“We will begin using these drones starting March 13 to monitor the public’s journey back to their hometowns, and motorists who commit offences can be penalised via Notice 114,” he said after the launch of the JPJvBID App and Sahur Stop programme at the Labok Enforcement Station here early today.

He explained that since amendments to the electronic summons bill have yet to be finalised, offenders will be issued Notice 114 to attend an interview session and shown evidence from the drone recordings.

“If they fail to show up, then we issue a summons,” he said.

Meanwhile, RTD also launched the JPJvBID app for the online management of public auctions of seized and forfeited vehicles, as a strategic move to enhance transparency, efficiency, and integrity in vehicle disposal management.

RTD Selangor will conduct a pilot auction, featuring 30 vehicles comprising motorcycles, cars, and scrap vehicles.

Physical vehicle inspections will no longer be permitted, and bidders must base their bids solely on images provided in the app.

The JPJvBID app will be available for download from March 10 via Play Store, Apple App Store, and Huawei App Gallery, using an existing MyJPJ ID or new registration on the RTD portal.

Bidding e-catalogues can be purchased from March 18 at RM50 per series, with the first auction session scheduled for April 1 to 5.

He expressed confidence that the initiative will strengthen integrity in seized vehicle management and improve service delivery efficiency. — Bernama