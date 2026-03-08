KUCHING, March 8 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development will determine the appropriate next steps after investigations into three minors detained in Peninsular Malaysia over alleged online terrorism-related activities by the police are concluded.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said any intervention would depend on verified findings from the authorities.

She noted the case falls under the jurisdiction of laws governing children and must follow established legal procedures.

“We will look at what is being implemented by the police because they are detained under the Child Act 2001,” she said when met after the Program Shopping Raya Pekema Sarawak Bersama Anak-Anak Asnaf Dan Anak Yatim at a shopping mall here on Sunday.

Nancy said the ministry would review the outcome of police investigations before deciding whether counselling or other forms of assistance are necessary.

“We will look first before we say we want to provide counselling, because we have to know what exactly is the concern there,” she said.

She added that if counselling were to be provided, it would involve professionals trained in areas relevant to the alleged offences.

“If we want to send counsellors, they must be trained in the relevant field related to the alleged offences. So we will look into it.

“Indeed, we have various ways to help, but we have not yet seen what has been investigated and what the situation is,” she said.

Nancy stressed that any action must comply with the law, particularly as the detainees are under 18.

“What is certain is that the police must carry out their duties in accordance with the law. They have to abide by it because they are 18 and below. There are certain regulations that must be followed,” she said.

On whether the ministry would engage with the police, she said cooperation is part of standard procedure.

“Usually that is what will happen, where we will collaborate with the police and ask what they require. They have to advise us from the perspective of the case,” she said.

Nancy also said decisions would be based on confirmed information rather than media or social media reports.

“Even though we see it on social media and read it in the media, we still have to verify and find out what the actual offence is and how it was posted on social media. That must be addressed first before we act. We should not act arbitrarily,” she said.

When asked whether decisions, including custody arrangements, would depend on the investigation outcome, she confirmed that they would.

According to police, six men, including three minors aged between 16 and 21, were detained in raids conducted in February in the Klang Valley, Kedah, Johor and Terengganu in connection with suspected online extremist activities linked to the Islamic State.

Police said investigations include alleged involvement in extremist ideology, propaganda dissemination, recruitment activities and planning of attacks. Several items were seized during the operation.

The case is being investigated under the relevant provisions of the Penal Code and related security laws. Police said the operation was conducted in accordance with legal procedures, including provisions under the Child Act 2001 and international child protection standards.

Police have urged parents to monitor their children’s online activities and behavioural changes, noting that radicalisation can begin through digital platforms. Authorities said further action will depend on the progress and outcome of investigations. — The Borneo Post