KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Immediate action must be taken against any party that tries to topple the government to ensure that political stability is not affected, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said efforts to undermine political stability through the use of the media or outside influence should not be allowed to continue.

“Political stability should not be undermined for someone who feels that the media and outside parties can be used to damage political stability in our country,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, told reporters after attending the Deputy Prime Minister’s Meeting with the Top Management of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), here today.

He said the matter is currently being investigated by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and all parties should give the relevant enforcement agencies time to conduct a thorough investigation.

“So we leave it to the authorities to conduct an investigation as mentioned by the Inspector-General of Police and the statement issued by the prime minister earlier,” he said.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed that there was an attempt to overthrow the government which was allegedly supported by locals by leveraging the influence of the media and international institutions, including involving prominent Zionist groups.

Anwar said the initial investigation by PDRM also found that the movement was based abroad and had large funds to plan strategies to dispute and undermine the existing government. — Bernama