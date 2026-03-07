KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A nine-year-old boy was found burnt to death in a fire that destroyed a two-storey house in Taman Sentosa Indah in Sri Aman, Sarawak, early this morning.

According to Harian Metro, a spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said four victims were inside the house when the fire broke out at about 3am.

He said the department received a call about the incident at 3.02am, prompting nine firefighters from the Sri Aman Fire and Rescue Station to be dispatched to the scene.

“The body of the nine-year-old boy was found on the upper floor of the house after the fire was brought under control by the rescue team.

“A 64-year-old man suffered burns to almost his entire body, estimated at about 80 per cent.

“A 39-year-old woman sustained burns to her hands and was taken to hospital by members of the public for further treatment,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

According to him, another victim, a 13-year-old girl, did not suffer physical injuries but is believed to have inhaled smoke during the incident.

“Two other occupants of the house — a 44-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy — were rescued by members of the public before the rescue team arrived,” he added.

He said the identities of all the victims have yet to be confirmed, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.