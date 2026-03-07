PUTRAJAYA, March 7 — Tax refunds to eligible taxpayers will begin to be credited in stages starting from the second week of March 2026, according to a statement issued by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

The IRB said that the refund involves individual taxpayers who have submitted the Income Tax Return Form (BNCP) for the 2025 Year of Assessment, in line with the opening of e-Filing services that commenced on March 1.

“In line with the IRB Client’s Charter, tax refunds for BNCP submitted via e-Filing will be processed within a period of up to 30 working days, while for BNCP submitted manually, the processing period is up to 90 working days.

“However, if the information submitted by the taxpayer is complete and accurate and does not require further verification, the tax refund will be processed earlier than the stipulated period,” according to the statement.

In this regard, the IRB advises taxpayers to ensure that the bank account information reported to the board is accurate and up to date to ensure that refunds can be processed smoothly.

“The IRB is committed to continuously improving the delivery of services to taxpayers and ensuring that tax matters are carried out efficiently and effectively,” added the statement. — Bernama