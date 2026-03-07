BAGAN DATUK, March 7 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today launched a new road at the Jalan A123 junction in Hutan Melintang, part of a project to upgrade the narrow bridge at the Masjid Al-Quro’ junction in Bagan Datuk.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the project, completed five months ahead of schedule, will ease traffic in Pekan Bagan Datuk and benefit about 7,000 nearby residents.

The Bagan Datuk MP said the infrastructure will also improve road safety, linking directly to the A123 state road, FT069 federal route, the Sultan Nazrin Shah Bridge and the West Coast Expressway (WCE).

Meanwhile, the Perak Public Works Department (JKR) said the upgrade of the ageing, narrow bridge was approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Third Rolling Plan and funded by the federal government.

The project upgraded the existing one-lane, two-way bridge at a key junction in Pekan Bagan Datuk, linking Kampung Pasang Api and nearby areas to the federal route FT069.

The project, which began on Aug 8, 2024, was scheduled for Aug 5, 2026, at RM2.9 million was completed on March 4, five months early, at RM2.1 million, saving RM800,000. — Bernama