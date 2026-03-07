KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss regional developments in the Middle East.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, during the call Anwar expressed condolences to the government and people of Iran over the death of its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian citizens killed by United States (US) and Israeli attacks.

He also strongly condemned the military aggression by the US and Israel against Iran, describing it as contrary to international rules, principles and moral norms, according to the ministry in a post on X yesterday.

“The Malaysian prime minister also referred to his ongoing political consultations with leaders of regional countries and called for an immediate halt to the war of aggression and the restoration of peace and stability in the region, adding that Malaysia will spare no effort in this regard,” it added.

For his part, Araghchi thanked Malaysia for its message of condolence and its stance condemning the US and Israeli military aggression against Iran and the killing of the country’s leader and Iranian citizens.

Araghchi further noted that Iran harbours no hostility towards the countries along the Persian Gulf and remains committed to a policy of good neighbourliness and friendship with them.

He added that it is regrettable that the territory of Muslim countries in the region has been exploited during the holy month of Ramadan by US aggressors to launch attacks against a Muslim country and kill Muslims. — Bernama