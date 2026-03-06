KUALA BERANG, March 6 — A traffic policeman from the Hulu Terengganu district police headquarters died early today in an accident at KM 35 of the Kuala Berang–Kuala Terengganu road.

Police chief Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab said the victim, Cpl Muhammad Fakrullah Jamal, 30, was riding pillion on a motorcycle ridden by a senior traffic officer.

The crash occurred around 4.10am when they were on their way to assist with Ops Samseng in Ajil.

“The motorcycle, ridden by a senior officer from the Hulu Terengganu IPD’s Traffic Enforcement Division, skidded after swerving to avoid a hole in the road,” he said in a statement today.

As a result, the rider, in his 40s, sustained injuries, while the victim was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Hulu Terengganu Hospital.

Sharudin said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In light of the incident, police are urging road users to remain vigilant while driving and to pay close attention to warning signs to prevent similar tragedies. — Bernama