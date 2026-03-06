KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The meeting involving Malay and Islamic-based political parties yesterday served as a platform to share and strengthen the government’s national agenda, particularly on issues related to Islam and Bumiputera interests, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the meeting aimed to brief leaders of Malay-Islamic parties on policies and initiatives implemented by Islamic-based parties within the Madani Government over the past three years of administration.

“These matters need to be shared with them because we do not want any perception that Malays are under threat or that Islam is in danger, as these are shared concerns.

“Even if there are shortcomings, there must be proposals on how they can be strengthened, rather than attacks from outside based on misunderstandings of the issues raised,” he told reporters after attending a meeting with Felda top management here today.

He said the meeting was also intended to ensure all parties had accurate facts regarding government policies so that issues could be discussed constructively.

Ahmad Zahid added that it was also a step towards building mutual understanding among Malay-Islamic parties, particularly those outside the government.

Yesterday, eight political parties representing Islamic, Malay and Bumiputera interests gathered for the Musyawarah on Islamic and Bumiputera Issues held at the Umno headquarters at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

The parties involved were Umno, PAS, PKR, Amanah, Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (KIMMA) and Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (Ikatan). — Bernama