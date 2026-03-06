KUANTAN, March 6 — A student at an educational institution in Pekan was injured after allegedly being assaulted by two of his seniors on Tuesday.

Pekan police chief Supt Zaidi Mat Zin said investigations revealed that the 16-year-old victim was called by the two senior students, both aged 19, to the back of a workshop at the institution.

“The victim claimed he was punched and pushed by the individuals, resulting in soft tissue injuries to his neck, chest, arm and knee,” he said in a statement last night.

The incident was believed to have occurred after the victim failed to apologise to an instructor for vaping on the institution’s premises, he added.

Zaidi said police have recorded statements from the victim and the two suspects, and the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code. — Bernama