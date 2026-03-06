KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) yesterday announced the transfer of three senior officers, involving the posts of directors and deputy director at Bukit Aman.

PDRM secretary DCP Abdul Rahman Kassim said the transfers involved Datuk Aida Abdul Hamid, DCP Redzuan Abd Hamid and Datuk Suryani Sungit.

“Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) deputy director (General/Community Policing) Datuk Aida Abdul Hamid has been appointed as Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director, with the acting rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).

“Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department (Technical/Operations) deputy director DCP Redzuan Abd Hamid, meanwhile, has been appointed as Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department director, with the acting rank of CP,” he said in a statement last night.

Abdul Rahman said that Bukit Aman JIPS (Standards Compliance) deputy director Datuk Suryani Sungit has been appointed as deputy director of Bukit Aman JPJKK (General/Community Policing). — Bernama