KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said Malaysia’s oil and gas supply remains secure and that the government will continue to closely monitor global developments amid the current conflict in the Middle East.

In a social media post, the prime minister said the Madani government is ensuring Malaysia remains on alert, with contingency measures in place to protect the people and safeguard the country’s economic continuity.

Earlier yesterday afternoon, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, chaired the 2026 National Finance Council (MKewN) meeting with the state chief ministers at the Ministry of Finance.

“In this meeting, I reported that Malaysia’s economic fundamentals remain strong despite the uncertainty arising from the conflict in the Middle East.

“Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2025 exceeded projections, while the unemployment rate is at its lowest level in 11 years,” he said. — Bernama