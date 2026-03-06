GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — The Penang Hill Corporation (PBBPP), in partnership with Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, will offer a free shuttle service to and from Penang Hill for four days during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, in response to high public demand.

Running from March 21 to 24, the service will operate daily between Komtar and the Penang Hill Lower Station from 9am to 9pm. Buses will depart every 90 minutes, with eight trips daily in each direction.

“The initiative aims to ease traffic congestion around Penang Hill while supporting green efforts to reduce carbon emissions, in line with the Penang2030 Vision,” PBBPP said in a statement.

The shuttle buses are wheelchair-accessible, catering to passengers with mobility needs, and will run from Bus Stop 9 in Komtar on Jalan Ria to the Lower Station, and vice versa.

The corporation said that since its launch in 2023, over 12,000 passengers have used the service. During Aidilfitri 2024, ridership surged 52.9 per cent compared to 2023.

While 2025 saw a slight dip from the previous year, overall numbers remain 40.3 per cent higher than 2023, reflecting steady and promising growth. — Bernama