KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The appointment of a new FGV Holdings Bhd chief executive officer (CEO) will involve professional candidates to fill the vacancy following the resignation of Fakhrunniam Othman, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said a replacement must be made promptly to avoid a prolonged leadership gap.

“As far as possible, when a vacancy occurs, a replacement should be made promptly so there is no long gap in leadership. However, we must proceed carefully as FGV needs to be restructured and refocused on established and emerging markets,” Ahmad Zahid told reporters after meeting the top management of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that Fakhrunniam had confirmed his resignation from the Malaysian palm oil company, but he did not elaborate on his reasons for stepping down.

The government had earlier said Felda plans to restructure FGV and restore its original mission of prioritising the interests of smallholders, known in Malaysia as Felda settlers.

Ahmad Zahid said that he would assist the prime minister in strengthening both FGV and Felda, pointing out that several internal issues need government support for resolution.

Meanwhile, Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said FGV is under the supervision of the Minister of Finance (Incorporated) and that the appointment of the CEO falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance.

He also said that the former CEO had served well during his tenure.

Media reports linked Fakhrunniam’s resignation to management changes following FGV’s privatisation by Felda last year. — Bernama