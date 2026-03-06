GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — Bukit Tambun assemblyman Goh Choon Aik was today sworn in as a state executive council member in a brief ceremony held at Seri Mutiara, here.

It was held before the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Goh has been appointed to replace Pantai Jerejak Assemblyman Fahmi Zainol, who has been relieved of his duties.

Following the appointment, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced a restructuring of portfolios among three state executive council members to ensure the smooth running of the state government administration.

He said Goh has been entrusted with the Trade and Community Unity portfolio.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid will oversee the Islamic Religious Development, Education and Higher Education, as well as Cooperative Development portfolios, while Datuk Rashidi Zinol will now lead the Rural Development, Agrotechnology and Food Security, and Entrepreneurship portfolio.

Chow expressed hope that the reshuffle would align the state government’s work with the principle of collective responsibility, ensuring that the entire leadership team remains united in advancing the Penang 2030 agenda.

Meanwhile, Goh, 52, said he is committed to carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to him with full dedication, noting that sustainable economic development and community harmony are key to ensuring Penang remains a stable, progressive and prosperous state.

“In the area of trade, priority will be given to strengthening the local business ecosystem and supporting small and medium enterprises, while continuing close cooperation with federal agencies such as the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation.

“In addressing the cost of living, the state government will also work closely with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to ensure initiatives related to price control, supply of essential goods and consumer protection are implemented effectively to safeguard the welfare of the people,” he said.

On community unity, Goh said the state government would strengthen cooperation with the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) and Kawasan Rukun Tetangga (KRT) to ensure grassroots voices and community needs are effectively conveyed to the state administration.

Goh, who has been the Bukit Tambun assemblyman since 2018, is also chairman of the Penang PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) and a member of the PKR Central Leadership Council.

On March 4, Chow announced Fahmi’s termination as a state executive council member after the Penang government received an official letter from PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh requesting his replacement following court charges he is facing.

On February 27, Fahmi, who is Penang PKR vice-chairman, pleaded not guilty at the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court to a charge of voluntarily causing injury to his wife.

The court allowed him bail of RM2,000 with one surety and fixed April 28 for mention. — Bernama