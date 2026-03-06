KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia and Pakistan have called on all parties involved in the escalating tensions in the Middle East to halt attacks immediately, implement an unconditional ceasefire and return to the negotiating table, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the understanding was reached during a telephone conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which both leaders expressed concern over the worsening situation following attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran.

“I stressed that these actions constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Shehbaz also shared updates on tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as views on initiatives needed to pave the way for peace between the two countries.

“I emphasised that all sides must exercise restraint and avoid any actions that could further aggravate the situation. Malaysia urges all parties to address these tensions through dialogue and diplomatic channels,” he said.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, which Israel described as a “pre-emptive strike” to eliminate “a perceived threat”.

The attacks followed a significant build-up of US military presence in the region to pressure Tehran over its nuclear programme, as well as a crackdown in Iran on large-scale protests. — Bernama