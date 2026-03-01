JERTIH, March 1 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has assured that coconut supplies are sufficient to meet demand ahead of Aidilfitri.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu urged the public to report any shortage immediately to enable swift action.

“Supplies are adequate, and any shortfall will be dealt with swiftly by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama),” he said after visiting the Phase 3 ice plant of the Besut Area Fishermen’s Association yesterday.

On imports, he said supplies remain normal, but additional stock from Sabah and Indonesia will be brought in if necessary.

“Sabah’s supply is assured. If there is any shortage, please report it, and we will act immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said local coconut supplies are sourced from several states, including Perak and Sabah, and urged growers to increase production to meet domestic demand. — Bernama