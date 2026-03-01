KUALA KUBU BHARU, March 1 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), together with the Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF), are intensifying efforts to engage with Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) communities as a measure to break the chain of drug abuse, particularly among youths and teenagers.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Invetigation Department deputy director (Forfeiture/Legal/Detention) DCP Mohd Zani Che Din said that continuous engagement through community programmes is crucial as drug syndicates increasingly targeting young people.

“If not curbed at an early stage, it will destroy the future of individuals, families, and the community as a whole,” he said while speaking at a Felda community outreach programme at Al-Makmur Felda Gedangsa Mosque here yesterday.

He said statistics for 2024 show that the drug problem is at an alarming level, with more than 190,000 individuals recorded as being involved in drug abuse and addiction, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year.

“Those aged between 15 and 39 make up the largest group involved, accounting for over 60 per cent of total cases… this means drugs are destroying the nation’s younger generation and productive workforce,” he said.

Mohd Zani said current trends indicate an increase in the use of synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine and stimulant pills, which are more easily obtained and cause rapid addiction.

Commenting on the role of the community, he said Felda residents form a backbone of national development and must play an active role in ensuring their areas remain free from drug influence.

“Parents must be alert to changes in their children’s behaviour, community leaders must have the courage to act and advise, and youths must be equipped with knowledge and healthy activities so they do not easily fall into negative behaviours,” he said.

At the same time, he stressed that the police, particularly the Selangor contingent, remain committed to combating drugs through law enforcement, intelligence, and prevention programmes, but success can only be achieved through close cooperation with the community.

Meanwhile, MCPF Crime Prevention and Drug-Related Rehabilitation Committee chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md Ali, said the foundation plans to expand its engagement programmes with Felda communities in several high-risk locations nationwide this year.

“To date, we have implemented this programme in several areas including Kelantan and Terengganu, and it is expected to be carried out in Sarawak as we have found that drug abuse activities are now beginning to occur in longhouse areas,” he said.

He said programme locations are selected based on risk levels, with the aim of strengthening awareness and rejection of drugs among Felda communities through continuous educational and preventive approaches. — Bernama