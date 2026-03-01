KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The Malaysian embassies in both Jordan and Bahrain have urged Malaysians in those countries to stay calm and take shelter in safe locations in the wake of recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

In a consular notice posted on Facebook, the Malaysian Embassy in Amman, Jordan, also advised Malaysians to always refer to official sources and follow instructions from local authorities.

“Malaysians are further advised to remain in safe locations, avoid military facilities, and steer clear of any falling debris,” the statement said.

For any inquiries or further information, the embassy can be contacted via email at [email protected] or by phone at +962786660220 / + 962792707888 / +962785902400.

Sebarang pertanyaan dan maklumat lanjut boleh dikemukakan kepada pihak kedutaan melalui e-mel: [email protected] atau menerusi talian +962786660220 / + 962792707888 / +962785902400.

The statement added that the Malaysian Embassy in Amman is closely monitoring developments related to the attacks on Iran.

Separately, the Malaysian Embassy in Manama advised all Malaysians residing in or visiting Bahrain to remain calm and proactively aware of the evolving situation through official statements issued by the Bahraini government, local authorities, as well as announcements from airlines for the latest travel and safety updates.

It urged Malaysians to remain indoors or in a safe location as well as keep away from windows.

“The Embassy in Mahooz is also open to all Malaysians seeking shelter. Please exercise caution, follow the guidance of local authorities, and refrain from spreading unverified information,” it said in a post on Facebook.

For consular assistance, Malaysians in Bahrain can contact the embassy at +973 3899 0749 (emergencies only) or email: [email protected]. — Bernama