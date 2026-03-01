PUTRAJAYA, March 1 — Malaysia has strongly condemned the attacks against Iran and the subsequent retaliatory attacks against several countries in the region namely Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar on February 28.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement yesterday said the attacks violate the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the prohibition against the use of force under the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

“Such unilateral military measures risk further destabilising an already fragile region and endangering civilian lives.

“At this critical juncture, all parties must exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation that could destabilise the region and carry wider global consequences,” the statement read.

Malaysia reiterated that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, in full respect of international law.

It called on the international community, including the United Nations, to take urgent and decisive action to de-escalate the situation, and restore peace and stability in the region.

Separately, the ministry urged any Malaysians residing in or visiting the region to immediately register their presence via e-Konsular at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my and follow the official social media pages of the Malaysian diplomatic mission in their respective host countries for real-time local updates.

For immediate assistance, they can reach out to their closest diplomatic mission or contact the Ministry directly through its Consular Division at Tel: +603-8887 4597 / +603-8887 4769 / +603-8887 4264 or e-mail: [email protected]

.

For after office hours assistance, they can contact Emergency helpline at Tel: +603-8887 4570 or e-mail: [email protected] — Bernama