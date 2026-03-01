KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Batik Air is closely monitoring developments and assessing their potential impact on regional airspace and flight operations following the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East.

In a statement here yesterday, the airline said the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain the airline’s highest priority.

“Batik Air is coordinating with local authorities, civil aviation regulators, and relevant stakeholders to ensure that all operational decisions meet the highest safety standards.

“Flights scheduled to operate into the region may be subject to changes, including cancellations,” it said.

The airline also said that passengers would be notified immediately of any updates, which will also be published on Batik Air’s official website.

It also said passengers are strongly advised to check their flight status regularly and allow additional time for their journey.

“Batik Air will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates as more information becomes available,” Batik Air added.

For the latest updates, please visit www.batikair.com.my — Bernama