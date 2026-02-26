KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The status of the Opposition leadership in Parliament remains unchanged following discussions with the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, an Opposition lawmaker said today.

PAS’ Kota Baru MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said this is result of a discussion he had with the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul earlier today.

“Coincidentally, I just met the Speaker earlier, in our discussion he agreed that Hamzah (Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin) would remain as Opposition leader.

“Alhamdulillah, the Opposition’s status remains as it is.

“So far no notification has been submitted to the Speaker,” Takiyuddin told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

He also said there has been no official notification from the government regarding any change involving the position of the Opposition Leader.

“As of now, nothing has changed. The status quo remains, including seating arrangements in the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

Takiyuddin who is also Opposition chief whip noted that Parliament has only two more sittings remaining, making any immediate changes unlikely.

“We don’t think there will be any changes for now as the remaining time is quite short. For the longer term, there has been no decision yet,” he added.

The clarification comes amid speculation over possible adjustments within the Opposition bloc following several Bersatu members sacked, including Hamzah.