SIBU, Feb 25 — Land development in Sibu must be more systematically classified, with clear identification of areas suitable for construction and those that are not, to safeguard the rights and interests of property buyers, said Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

He urged the Sarawak government, particularly the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, to reassess land development conditions and planning, and amend existing laws if necessary.

“This step is crucial to ensure the long-term safety and sustainability of Sarawak’s construction industry by strengthening building standards, enhancing monitoring mechanisms, and considering legislation that would require developers to bear responsibility for buildings within a specified liability period,” he said in a statement.

Ling was commenting on the recent collapse of a shophouse at Jalan Pahlawan here, as well as an incident involving a ground subsidence affecting a row of shophouses and compromising their structural integrity.

Ling noted that geological factors in Sibu have contributed to subsidence and structural damage in many buildings, including some that are only 10 to 20 years old.

“This issue is no longer confined to Bukit Assek area but has also occurred in many other parts of Sibu,” he added.

Ling said it would be ideal if homeowners affected by subsidence and structural damage were able to receive government assistance for rebuilding.

“However, in reality, buyers are required to bear the cost themselves.

“The government should not simply shift responsibility to developers or attribute the problem solely to geological factors without pursuing comprehensive solutions,” Ling said.

He stressed that both the state government and local councils must play a more effective role in regulating land development, particularly in legislation and enforcement.

“For example, all construction projects must strictly comply with designated land categories and characteristics.

“Swampy areas or structurally weak land unsuitable for construction should be planned for alternative uses,” he added.

Ling also revealed that he has received numerous complaints regarding building defects, including cases involving low-income families whose homes developed subsidence and wall cracks after more than a decade, rendering them unsafe.

“With no alternative accommodation, they are forced to continue living in hazardous conditions,” he said.

Ling also highlighted concerns over abandoned housing projects in Sibu, where buyers continue servicing housing loans despite the homes remaining incomplete.

“This matter demands serious attention from the state government through stricter and more transparent approval processes for development projects.

“Firm action does not mean opaque practices.

“All procedures must be carried out transparently to effectively resolve the issue,” he stressed.

Ling also expressed sympathy for traders affected by the Jalan Pahlawan shophouse collapse, and advised affected business operators to visit his P.212 Service Centre at Rejang Park Commercial Centreto apply for disaster assistance, or call 084-322001 and 017-8331085 for further information.

He expressed hope that the incident would serve as a wake-up call to reform Sarawak’s land development policies.

“Hopefully, this incident will serve as a clear warning of the urgent need to strengthen land development policies and ensure the safety of lives and property is always protected,” Ling added. — The Borneo Post