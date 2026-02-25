KOTA TINGGI, Feb 25 — A 35-year-old Rohingya refugee was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today on two murder charges, including killing his pregnant wife and unborn child two weeks ago.

The accused, Rashidullah Mong Fumiyah, understood the charges that were read out against him before Magistrate Nurkhalida Farhana Abu Bakar.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused, who was unrepresented, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, Rashidullah, who worked as a barber, is charged with murder by causing the death of a woman, Fazanah Eskar, 34, at a house in Jalan Haji Mustafa, Kampung Makam here, in the early hours of February 13.

For the act, he was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which carries the death penalty or a maximum of 40 years imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court then set April 22 for mention while awaiting the autopsy and chemical reports.

In the same court, the accused was also charged with another charge of committing an act that caused the death of his wife’s unborn baby.

Based on the charge sheet, Rashidullah was charged with striking the woman on the left side of the head with a stone mortar, causing the victim’s death.

The act caused the death of an unborn child who was the victim’s.

The act, which was allegedly committed at the same location, time and date, was committed under Section 316 of the Penal Code for causing the death of a quick unborn child by an act amounting to culpable homicide, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine, upon conviction.

The accused understood the charge and the sentence he faced, but no plea was recorded.

The accused, who was crying, only said that he apologised and requested for a reduced sentence.

However, he did not admit to a guilty plea, despite being asked several times by the interpreter and magistrate.

The court then set March 18 for the presence of a Myanmar interpreter so that the accused could better understand the charges before making any confessions.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Eizlan Azhar.

Previously, it was reported that a seven-month pregnant Rohingya woman was found dead, believed to have been bludgeoned to death by her husband, who was said to have used a stone mortar.

The victim was found lifeless in the room of their rented house at 7am on February 13 by the house owner after it was believed that she was killed earlier at about 3am.

Kota Tinggi police said investigators were not ruling out jealousy as the motive that led to the incident.