KAMPAR, Feb 25 — No tuberculosis (TB) clusters have been detected in Perak to date; however, members of the public who are symptomatic or at risk are advised to avoid crowded places, especially Ramadan bazaars.

State Health Director Datuk Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said that based on current information, Perak records among the lowest TB infection rates compared to other states.

“So my first message is, if there are symptoms of prolonged coughing — not necessarily with bloody phlegm — please come for an examination at either a Government Health Clinic or a private clinic.

“This is because the disease is a mandatory notifiable disease for medical practitioners; follow-up action is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health. For individuals at risk, such as those with diabetes, high blood pressure, lung diseases, and the elderly, it is even more important to seek early screening if symptoms persist,” he said.

He spoke at a press conference following the launch of the Perak State Level Ramadan Operation and the “Back to Bekas” Campaign at the Bandar Baru Kampar Square Ramadan Bazaar, which was also attended by the State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs, and National Integration Committee Chairman, Datuk A. Sivanesan.

Dr Feisul said those with symptoms and high-risk groups are advised to reduce exposure in crowded areas like Ramadan bazaars and should wear face masks if necessary, in addition to limiting their time spent in densely populated spots.

“(This action) is more for protection; if we have symptoms, do not spread them to others. This applies not just to TB, but any lung infection, to reduce the possibilities.

“Compared to Covid-19 or influenza, the infection rate of TB is not as high as influenza or Covid-19; however, if detected early, treatment is indeed effective,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sivanesan said the Perak State Health Department (JKN), through the Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) and in cooperation with various agencies, has begun monitoring and enforcement actions to ensure compliance with established food safety standards, including at Ramadan bazaars.

He noted that throughout the first five days of Ramadan, the department had not received any complaints regarding food poisoning from individuals purchasing food at Ramadan bazaars across Perak.

“Furthermore, from January to February this year, including Ramadan bazaars, 775 premises were inspected, while a total of 99 microbiological, chemical, and physical sampling tests were conducted.

“The department also advises the public to always pay attention and practice the ‘Look and Choose Together’ concept, which includes buying food from clean premises and environments, as well as from traders or sellers who practice hygienic food handling,” he said. — Bernama