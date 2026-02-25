PENAMPANG, Feb 25 — The public can now search the Kadazan-English-Malay dictionary online after the Kadazan Webonary was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick here.

The project spearheaded by the Sabah Kadazandusun Language Foundation (KLF) was uploaded on February 16 and published online in conjunction with International Mother Language Day (IMLD) on February 21.

To date, the platform has collected 30,673 Kadazan entries and 29,387 Malay entries.

In his speech, Ewon was happy with the achievement and considered it a source of pride in the efforts to develop the lexicography of indigenous languages in digital form.

“This project is a socio-cultural one that reflects our commitment to building the Sabah ethnic language through education and technology in order to preserve and modernize our mother tongue.

“I am very interested in this Webonary because it will expand access to Kadazan vocabulary through open digital and strengthen efforts to standardise the Kadazan language lexicography,” he said.

He also said it will ensure that the Kadazan language remains relevant in the educational ecosystem and the current digital world environment.

He appreciated the efforts of KLF and strategic partners such as SIL, linguistic consultants, technical experts and community contributors involved in making the initiative a success.

Through this Webonary or digital dictionary it will be a platform to spread the Kadazan Language because of its ability to reach more people with open digital access.

“This will support language learning, reference and research by providing a Kadazan Language vocabulary. This is in line with the current digital era where preservation needs to go beyond printed materials.

“This Webonary ensures that our language is relevant, easily accessible and continues to live in a space that the younger generation can use to learn, communicate and create,” he said.

The Penampang Member of Parliament assured that this Webonary technology serves culture and not replaces it. It provides a useful platform for students, teachers, researchers, writers and the community as a whole.

Ewon explained that the development of this Webonary was not done in isolation but rather a continuation of the broader Sabah ethnic language education initiative including the Sabah Ethnic Language Education Initiative (IPBES).

IPBES was held in collaboration with KLF, Sabah Ethnic Language Association (SELA), UMS and various other education partners. IPBES introduced four ethnic languages, namely Kadazan Tangaa, Murut Timogun, Dusun Lotud and Tatana, which are taught in primary schools.

He said that the Kadazan-English-Malay webonary is seen as a digital extension of IPBES. IPBES focuses on pedagogy, teaching materials and implementation in schools while the Webonary provides a language infrastructure that supports learning, vocabulary development and ongoing research.

The Webonary, he said, allows people to access standard language resources and subsequently develop dynamically. In other words, IPBES builds the foundation of language education while the Webonary expands access through digital.

“I understand that the IPBES implementers have completed conducting their pilot classes in selected primary schools in Penampang, Tuaran, Kuala Penyu and are now awaiting a report from BorIIS UMS as the research team appointed by SELA.

“I hope IPBES will be willing to share the report with me because personally I fully support this pilot project.”

“This report can be used as a basis for support for the government to implement the teaching of ethnic languages in selected schools,” he said.

Ewon said that the Webonary reminds everyone that language preservation is a shared responsibility where every word documented, every user who accesses the platform and children who learn their mother tongue is an investment in the sustainability of the future of indigenous culture in Sabah.

Therefore, he wanted all parties to ensure that this Webonary continues to grow as a language infrastructure that supports the generation of indigenous people so that modernization will not marginalize their heritage and identity.

The launch ceremony also saw the presentation of the Tan Sri Bernard Dompok Literary Award for the winners of the Kadazandusun language novel competition organized by the KLF at the Huguan Siou Hall, Kg Tuavon Penampang.

Also present were Tan Sri Bernard Giluk Dompok, Moyog State Assemblyman Datuk Donald Mojuntin, KLF Chairman Datuk Philip Lasimbang and the organiser’s strategic partners. — Daily Express