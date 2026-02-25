KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s role as Opposition Leader and his seating position in the Dewan Rakyat remain unchanged for now as the House has yet to receive any official notification regarding his status following his expulsion from Bersatu, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said that to date, no formal notice had been received from Bersatu or the opposition bloc, and any decision could only be made after written confirmation was obtained.

“So far, we have not received anything. That means his status remains the same. Only if we receive it in black and white will we make an announcement. In any case, I am waiting.

“As long as we have not received anything, there is not much I can do now…we have two days (of the sitting) left this week and further developments may be known next week,” he said when met by reporters after the Parliament of Malaysia’s breaking of fast event at the Parliament Building here yesterday.

Earlier, PN deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said PAS would take over the post of Dewan Rakyat opposition leader, with the name of the Member of Parliament to be announced later.

Hamzah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Larut, was previously sacked by Bersatu following an internal party conflict. — Bernama