IPOH, Feb 24 — The Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 5,136 notices for various offences during the 2026 Chinese New Year (CNY) Special Operation, which ran from February 13 to 22, with a focus on seven major offences (the “7 Big Sins”).

Its Director, Mohammad Yusoff Abustan, said that as of February 21, a total of 38,135 vehicles of various categories were inspected by enforcement officers across the state to ensure road safety remained at an optimum level throughout the festive season.

“From that total, 5,136 notices were issued under the Road Transport Act 1987, while 59 vehicles were impounded for serious offences. As for overloading, 45 cases were detected under the Road Transport Act 1987, while no cases were recorded under the Land Public Transport Act (APAD),” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to him, in an effort to curb high-risk offences, Perak JPJ focused on the seven major offences or the ‘7 Big Sins.’

“Among the offences detected were failure to wear seatbelts (85 cases), running red lights (49 cases), overtaking on double lines (36 cases), and failure to wear helmets (32 cases).

“Other offences included continuous driving in the right lane (24 cases), dangerous overtaking (17 cases), and using a mobile phone while driving (11 cases),” he said.

Mohammad Yusoff stated that inspections were also carried out on public service vehicles, specifically express buses, with 53 inspections conducted at depots and 260 at terminals.

“Six undercover bus trips were also carried out to monitor driver compliance levels,” he said.

He added that through a strategic partnership with the Perak National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), 158 drivers underwent urine screening, and one driver failed the test. — Bernama