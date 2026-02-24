SIBU, Feb 24 — A man was killed and two others were injured after the fertiliser-laden lorry they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a tanker lorry at KM19 of Jalan KJD near here early this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre received an emergency call at 12.04 am regarding the incident, which occurred about 32 kilometres from the Bintangor Fire and Rescue Station.

“Operations commander Bakar Ujang reported that upon arrival at the scene, the team found two male victims, who were attendants, still trapped in the lorry cabin, while the driver had managed to get out on his own,” it said in a statement.

The statement said the rescue operations faced difficulties due to the narrow and confined working space, forcing the team to seek assistance from a lorry to reposition the vehicle and create room to work.

The first victim, Maxwell Bernard Empam, 22, was extricated in a conscious state and handed over to Health Ministry personnel for further treatment, while the second victim, Stanley Ali, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical personnel.

The lorry driver, Samuel Numpang, 30, also sustained injuries. — Bernama