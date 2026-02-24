PUTRAJAYA, Feb 24 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has found negligence in the handling of firearms training at the Northern Region People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) Training Centre (PLRWU), which resulted in injuries to a trainee attending the Basic Induction Course for Rela officers on Nov 15, 2024.

In a statement today, the EAIC said its investigation revealed negligence by Rela officers who were on duty, as the Shooting Range Officer and Site Officer, during the firearms training session.

“The management of PLRWU failed to lodge a police report or submit an official report to the Rela headquarters regarding the incident.

“It was also found that there was non-compliance with the conditions of the Temporary Firearms Licence/Permit approval, issued by the Kedah contingent police headquarters (IPK), during the training, which stipulated that each shooter must be assisted by an officer of the Royal Malaysia Police,” the EAIC said.

The investigation was conducted in accordance with Subsection 27(4) of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 (Act 700).

Following this, the EAIC decided to refer the findings of the investigation to Rela’s Disciplinary Authority, with a recommendation for disciplinary action against the officers involved, for an offence under Paragraph 4(2)(j) – negligence in the performance of duties – as provided under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) (Amendment) Regulations 2002 [P.U.(A) 246].

The EAIC also recommended that Rela carry out improvements and a comprehensive review of all standard operating procedures related to the handling and training of firearms, to ensure compliance with the existing legal provisions. — Bernama