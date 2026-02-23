GEORGE TOWN, Feb 23 — A director of a cleaning services company pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to nine counts of failing to pay service tax and penalties amounting to RM38,362 between 2021 and 2024.

Mujeebur Rahman Hithayatullah, 34, entered the plea after the charges were read out separately before Judge Irwan Sunaibon.

According to the charge sheets, the accused, as a taxable person under the Service Tax Act 2018, allegedly failed to settle the service tax within the stipulated periods, namely from Nov 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021; Jan 1, 2023, to Feb 28, 2023; March 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023; May 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023; July 1, 2023 to Aug 31, 2023; Sept 1, 2023 to Oct 31, 2023; Nov 1, 2023 to Dec 31, 2023; Jan 1, 2024 to Feb 2, 2024; and March 1, 2024 to April 30, 2024.

He was charged under Section 26(8) of the Service Tax Act 2018, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) prosecuting officer A. Uvarajan prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed 31 March for the submission of documents and appointment of counsel. — Bernama