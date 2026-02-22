KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Tuberculosis (TB) cases in Malaysia have increased, but the Health Ministry said the situation remains manageable and that medicine supplies are sufficient.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said Ramadan is not a contributing factor to TB transmission, and that preventive practices remain the key to reducing risk.

“Insya-Allah, our TB medicine supplies are adequate at this time,” he said yesterday, as reported by Utusan Malaysia.

“TB is an airborne disease, but its infection rate is not comparable to Covid-19.

“Individuals with symptoms, especially in confined spaces, are encouraged to undergo screening.”

He advised the public to maintain proper cough etiquette, ensure good ventilation in enclosed areas, wear face masks if symptomatic, and avoid prolonged conversations in crowded or tight spaces.

Those with persistent coughs should seek medical assessment promptly.

Dzulkefly spoke after officiating the national-level Ramadan Bazaar Food Safety Kick-Off Programme in Kuala Selangor.

According to the Health Ministry, 3,161 TB cases were recorded nationwide up to Epidemiological Week 6 (ME6/2026), with 596 new cases reported in the most recent surveillance period.

State-level data show Sabah registering the highest number with 755 cases (23.88 per cent), followed by Selangor (596 cases; 18.85 per cent) and Sarawak (332 cases; 10.50 per cent).

Other reported figures include Johor (280), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (244), Kedah (181), Penang (172), Perak (154), Kelantan (121), Pahang (103), Terengganu (74), Negeri Sembilan (62), Melaka (48), Perlis (21) and Labuan (18).