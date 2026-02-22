KUCHING, Feb 22 — Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has expressed concern over the rising number of rabies cases in Kuching and Serian divisions recently.

He noted that the upward trend persists despite close monitoring and preventive measures by local authorities.

Last week, he said a new case was reported in Kampung Mundai, Siburan near here.

“This was a bite case involving a pet dog which had been allowed to roam around freely,” he said during his Facebook live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ on Saturday.

According to Wee, the dog was not properly managed and bit a person while roaming. He said the dog later tested positive for rabies.

“Even though the dog was a pet, it was not properly monitored, which posed a threat to the community,” he explained.

He urged all pet owners to take responsibility by ensuring their dogs are vaccinated against rabies regularly, and more importantly, not allowed to roam freely.

The mayor also reminded the public to remain vigilant and report any animals suspected of rabies infection to the authorities.

“Alert the authorities so that action can be taken to curb the spread of rabies,” he said. — The Borneo Post