KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Police believe two missing body parts belonging to a murder victim in Sepanggar may have been carried off by dogs or mixed in with rubbish, complicating ongoing search efforts.

According to Sinar Harian, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said investigators have yet to obtain any fresh leads.

“Efforts to trace the remaining two parts of the body are continuing, but so far, we have not found any indicators.

“We believe there is a strong possibility the missing parts were taken by dogs or wild animals, or perhaps became mixed with rubbish. Nonetheless, the search is ongoing,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters during a breaking-of-fast event with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun at the Ranau District Police Headquarters last night.

Jauteh said the probe is now nearing completion before the investigation papers are submitted to the public prosecutor.

“Several arrests have been made, mostly involving family members of the main suspect, to assist investigations. The suspect’s remand is also ongoing.

“We are now in the final stage of investigations before referring the file to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further direction,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

The case stems from a February 12 incident in Taman Indah Permai, Sepanggar, where a 44-year-old woman was found dead, her body dismembered and parts discarded at a rubbish disposal site.

A 71-year-old man, believed to be the victim’s fiancé, has been detained as the main suspect.

Three of his children — one man and two women — were also taken into custody to assist the investigation.

Two body parts, the victim’s left leg and right arm, remain missing.