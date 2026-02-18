KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 18 — The body of a Myanmar national who drowned while bathing at Batu Buruk Beach last Monday was recovered early this morning.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the body of Sithu Moe Lwin, 18, a Business Foundations student at INTI International University College’s Nilai branch in Negeri Sembilan, was found at 2.30am by members of the search and rescue (SAR) team.

“The victim was discovered washed ashore about 350 metres from the incident site by SAR personnel patrolling the beach on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs),” he said in a statement today.

Following identification, the body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for further action.

The victim had travelled to Terengganu with three university friends, comprising a Kenyan, a Filipino and a local, for a holiday.

They visited Batu Buruk Beach for a swim before he was swept away by strong currents at about 10.35am. — Bernama