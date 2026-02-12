KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Proposals for a single Government Super Apps, the latest achievements of the Rakan Muda programme, and tax refunds are among the topics set to be discussed at today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) will ask the Digital Minister during Question Time whether the government plans to create a single app to consolidate all government services, including the implementation timeline and total expenditure.

In the same session, Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) will ask the Youth and Sports Minister to update on Rakan Muda 2025, its impact on youth, and plans to enhance the programme’s focus on character and skills development.

Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) will ask the Finance Minister to provide details on how much excess tax has been refunded so far, what remains outstanding, and the government’s timeline for completing all repayments.

Meanwhile, in the oral question-and-answer session, Kamal Ashaari (PN-Kuala Krau) will ask the Agriculture and Food Security Minister about the government’s plans to curb a 25 per cent rise in livestock feed costs driven by imported raw materials and to optimise the use of palm kernel feed to stabilise prices.

Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) will ask the Digital Minister to explain how the Artificial Intelligence Governance Bill will address copyright and intellectual property issues arising from AI systems trained on copyrighted data, including text, images, audio, and video.

The proceedings will continue with the debate on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link Bill 2026 and the Finance Minister’s second reading of the Capitation Grant Bill 2026. — Bernama