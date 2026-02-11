IPOH, Feb 11 — The water level at Bukit Merah Dam has reached Stage Three Irrigation Critical Status, with the current reservoir level recorded at 6.294 metres.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the dam’s water storage now stands at 9.3825 million cubic metres, equivalent to 17.22 per cent of its total capacity.

He said no rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours, with 0.00 millimetres (mm) logged, and weather conditions at the dam were clear.

“For dam gate operations, controlled water release through the outlet gate is ongoing. At Terusan Selinsing, two gates are opened at 20 per cent (488 mm), while at Terusan Besar one gate is opened at three per cent (73 mm),” he said in a statement today.

He added that the spillway remains closed as the water level is well below the overflow threshold. For irrigation intake, the discharge rate is 0.566 cubic metres per second to Terusan Besar and 6.230 cubic metres per second to Terusan Selinsing, in line with current irrigation needs.

Mohammad Nizar stressed that continuous monitoring and prudent water release management are crucial to ensure irrigation supply can be sustained for a longer period.

He also expressed appreciation for the cooperation of the dam and irrigation teams in ensuring its management remains safe and effective.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who chairs the National Disaster Management Committee, said cloud seeding operations would be carried out in Johor, Kedah and Perak from Wednesday until Sunday, including at Bukit Merah Dam. — Bernama