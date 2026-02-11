GEORGE TOWN, Feb 11 — There are no new tuberculosis (TB) cases reported in Penang this year, said state exec for health Daniel Gooi Zi Sen.

He said the situation in Penang is under control so far.

“We did record two clusters in 2025 but this year, the situation is under control in Penang,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Gooi added that there are only “pockets of cases” in the state and these are under control.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a statement that a total of 2,571 cases of TB were reported between January 1 and February 7, which is an increase of 229 cases compared to 2,342 cases in 2025 for the same period.

As of February 7, a total of 10 active TB clusters were reported involving seven states including Selangor, Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis and Sabah.

A TB cluster is an incident referring to a group of infection events of two or more cases that have epidemiological links with the possibility of transmission such as within households, institutions, workplaces and among close contacts.

TB is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis that is airborne and can be spread through close contact with infected individuals.