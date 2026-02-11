KOTA BHARU, Feb 11 — Nearly one million vehicles are expected to enter Kelantan during the upcoming Chinese New Year and early Ramadan period.

According to Harian Metro, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the number of vehicles entering the state this year is projected to increase due to the overlap of the two festive periods.

He added that police have already identified ‘hot spot’ routes prone to accidents and traffic congestion during both celebrations.

“Given that Chinese New Year coincides with the start of Ramadan, vehicle inflow to Kelantan is expected to be very high, approaching one million,” he said.

“This is because many Kelantanese return to their hometowns at the start of Ramadan to take the opportunity to break fast with their families.”

Mohd Yusoff said the Op Selamat traffic operation, running from Sunday until next Friday, will focus on key areas, particularly Gua Musang, where several routes are still under construction. More officers will be deployed in these locations to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He spoke at a press conference following the Monthly Assembly at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) today.

Referring to last year’s Chinese New Year Op Selamat, he said the state police’s performance was highly commendable.

“According to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) statistics, the total number of road accidents decreased from 252 cases to 228, a 10 per cent drop.

“More notably, fatal accidents fell from eight cases to just three, a 63 per cent reduction.

“Additionally, there were no serious accidents or severe injuries recorded throughout the operation. These achievements reflect effective planning, commitment, and the proactive presence of officers on the ground,” he added.