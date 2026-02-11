KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is aiming to retain victories in Johor and Melaka in the upcoming state elections by avoiding three-cornered fights with its partners in the Unity Government, says Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the confidence was based on initiatives implemented by the state and federal governments, as well as the party’s internal strengthening efforts.

“If in Johor, (we) could win 40 out of 56 seats then (in the 2022 Johor state election), there is no reason why, with all the initiatives by the state government and the Federal Madani government, combined with Umno’s internal strengthening under president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, we cannot win 21 out of 28 seats in Melaka and 40 out of 56 in Johor,” he told reporters after officiating the dinner held in conjunction with the Madani Youth Empowerment Programme through AI Technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution organised by Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) here tonight.

Ahmad, who is also Deputy Works Minister, said the party machinery must continue working tirelessly until polling day.

He also reminded Umno members not to be complacent over turmoil within rival parties, and instead to focus on strengthening their own party.

He said Umno’s victories should stem from the party’s own strength rather than the weaknesses of others, and urged continued efforts to consolidate the party’s position. — Bernama