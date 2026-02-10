KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are finalising the investigation into the fatal Durian Tunggal shooting and are awaiting technical reports from relevant agencies before taking further action.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said they are currently complying with all specified directives issued by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to complete the investigation.

“We are working to fulfil the further instructions as required by the AGC,” he told a press conference here today.

On Nov 24 last year, it was reported that three men, aged between 24 and 29, were shot dead after one of them allegedly attacked a policeman with a machete at an oil palm plantation in Durian Tunggal. The 4.30 am incident resulted in the officer sustaining serious injuries to his left arm.

However, the families of the three suspects have since disputed the official account, prompting the police to establish a special task force to probe the case.

Commenting on a robbery in Alor Gajah, Melaka, last Saturday, which reportedly shared a similar modus operandi with the ‘Durian Tunggal gang’, Mohd Khalid said the police remain committed to curbing such crimes.

He also said that investigations are ongoing to determine if there is a link between the two cases.

In a separate matter, the IGP confirmed that the police have received a report regarding an alleged leak of information concerning the senior leadership transition within the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

He said an investigation paper will be opened under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1972 to identify the source and those responsible for the leak.

“We have received the report and an investigation paper is open. Statements have been recorded from several individuals and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

On Jan 19, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) lodged a police report following the leak of information involving the promotion of senior MAF officers.

Meanwhile, regarding the “Captain Praba Gang” organised crime syndicate, Mohd Khalid said the police are still hunting for 15 remaining members, with the assistance of foreign authorities.

The syndicate gained notoriety through a series of high-profile robberies involving firearms and aggressive actions against both victims and security forces.

PDRM had earlier launched a special operation to dismantle the group’s network following a surge in violent crimes, including the attempted murder of a police officer during a raid. — Bernama