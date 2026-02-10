KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Madani government remains committed to continuing negotiations on matters arising from the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) submitted by the Sabah and Sarawak state governments, to resolve them in accordance with the Federal Constitution and the existing legal framework.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said this includes negotiation sessions between the Federal Government and the Sabah State Government on the Special Grant to Sabah as provided for under the Federal Constitution.

He noted that such negotiations were held on Nov 17, 2025 and Jan 28, 2026, and are still ongoing.

“These negotiations involve the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHESS JPM), which is also participating in discussions between the Ministry of Finance and the Sabah State Government,” he said.

Mustapha said this when winding up the debate on the Royal Address for the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

On matters related to health and education, he said the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education have each established working committees at the ministerial level to examine issues raised by the Sabah and Sarawak state governments.

He added that his current primary responsibility as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) is to oversee BHESS JPM, which serves as the Secretariat to the Action Council for the Implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MTPMA63). — Bernama