KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The government will begin enforcing the Gig Workers Act 2025 (Act 872) this year, providing a clearer legal framework to recognise the status of gig workers and safeguard their welfare.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan said the move reflects the ministry’s commitment to strengthening the social safety net for 3.45 million informal sector workers, who make up 21.8 per cent of the country’s total workforce.

He added that through amendments to the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969, the government has also introduced the 24-Hour LINDUNG Scheme, which provides comprehensive protection throughout the period of employment, including coverage for accidents occurring outside working hours.

“The principle of leaving no one behind will continue to underpin the nation’s labour and social protection policies.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the development of the national digital economy does not come at the expense of workers’ well-being and the future of their families,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address for the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ramanan said that to encourage participation, the government, under Budget 2026, has provided incentives covering 70 per cent of contributions for first-time registrants in non-mandated sectors under the Self-Employed LINDUNG Scheme, as well as 50 per cent for voluntary contribution renewals in the second year.

As of Dec 31 last year, a total of 869,913 self-employed individuals had registered and were actively contributing under the scheme, including 299,674 gig workers and e-hailing service providers. — Bernama