KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) today issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Sabah and Sarawak until 7 pm today.

According to the warning issued at 2.25 pm, affected areas in Sabah are the Interior, the West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud), Tawau (Tawau) and Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan).

Meanwhile, similar weather conditions are forecast to affect Limbang in Sarawak. — Bernama