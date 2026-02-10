KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said language and literature play a critical role in shaping a society that thinks critically, behaves with civility and is capable of making mature judgements.

He explained that high quality literary works help cultivate unity, tolerance and mutual respect within Malaysia’s diverse society, which remains one of the nation’s greatest strengths.

“Writers and literary figures must emerge as balanced and responsible voices, offering criticism with wisdom and constructive alternatives to prevent excessive polarisation of thought and emotion.

“The government remains committed to strengthening the creative writing ecosystem, including nurturing new talent, expanding publication platforms and enhancing public appreciation of local literary work,” he said in his speech at the Award Presentation Ceremony for the DBP Creative Writing Competition here today.

He stressed that literature should not be viewed merely as a form of artistic expression, but as a medium of thought, a record of its time and an intellectual platform for the nation.

Through literary works, he said, the pulse of society, contemporary challenges and future aspirations are documented with honesty and meaning.

Citing the late Tun Abdul Razak, he said unity and human development form the foundation of a nation’s strength and continuity.

“This reminds us that national progress cannot be measured solely by material achievements, but must be anchored in the strength of values, thought and the spirit of its people.

“The role of literature is deeply significant in shaping individuals who think critically, uphold moral values and possess a strong sense of identity,” he added.

Fadillah then went on to say that in the digital era, literary works must also be empowered through new media to reach wider audiences, particularly the younger generation as the future heirs of the nation.

Fadillah also highlighted the challenges posed by today’s information saturated environment, particularly the spread of unchecked and unreliable information on social media.

In this context, he said literary works grounded in critical, ethical and responsible thinking can serve as guides, mirrors and the voice of public conscience.

He also called on writers and literary figures to continue producing works with courage, honesty and responsibility.

“Let the pen be an instrument of intellectual enlightenment, the strengthening of human values and national unity,” he said. — Bernama