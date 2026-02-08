KUCHING, Feb 8 — Women, Family and Community Development minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri urges members of the public to not fall victim to scams involving fake welfare homes that demand payment.

Sharing her personal experience on such matter, Nancy revealed that she had recently been approached regarding an advertisement claiming that individuals are required to pay fees to access welfare homes.

“Only yesterday, somebody asked me about the welfare homes. There’s a big advertisement about it because they said that you’re required to pay certain fees (to be accepted to the home),” she said in her speech at the official launch of The Sarawak Indian Woman Association Website, here, today.

Nancy, who is also the Santubong Member of Parliament, strongly cautioned the public against such claims, stressing that government welfare homes do not charge fees.

She said said that while there are eligibility requirements for individuals seeking shelter or admission into welfare institutions, payment is not one of them.

“Of course, there are certain conditions for people who are accepted to be in the shelter and also to be in other institutions. So, do not simply be easily scared by these people (scammers),” she said and also expressed her concern over the increasing number of similar cases being reported, and this matter need to be taken seriously and properly investigated.

As a minister, Nancy said she was fortunate to be able to verify such claims by referring to and consulting with other ministries and fellow ministers.

Therefore, she advised the public to verify information through official government channels and to report any suspicious advertisements or messages to the authorities. — Bernama