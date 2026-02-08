PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — India will further strengthen its partnership with Malaysia, particularly in the digital economy and semiconductor sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He noted the key role played by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries, saying that cooperation across several strategic sectors has gained strong momentum.

“My friend Anwar has played an important role in this. Our collaboration in energy, infrastructure and manufacturing has been robust, while cooperation in the digital economy, biotechnology and information technology has driven higher mutual investments,” Modi said at a joint press conference with Anwar here today.

He is on an official visit to Malaysia from Feb 7 to today, reciprocating Anwar’s official visit to India in August 2024.

Modi said that tourism and people-to-people exchanges have also continued to deepen, and both sides have now agreed to further elevate their partnership.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Malaysia-India bilateral trade is expected to expand beyond the US$18.59 billion recorded last year.

Malaysia’s exports amounted to RM52.3 billion (US$12.24 billion) and imports totalled RM27.19 billion (US$6.35 billion) in 2025, with key export items comprising palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products as well as electrical and electronic products, while imports mainly consisted of agricultural, petroleum and chemical products. — Bernama